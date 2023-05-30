Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 30th, 2023

Reading 1, Sirach 35:1-12

1 One who keeps the Law multiplies offerings; one who follows the commandments offers communion sacrifices.

2 Proof of gratitude is an offering of fine flour, almsgiving a sacrifice of praise.

3 To abandon wickedness is what pleases the Lord, to give up wrong-doing is an expiatory sacrifice.

4 Do not appear empty-handed in the Lord's presence; for all these things are due under the commandment.

5 The offering of the upright graces the altar, and its savour rises before the Most High.

6 The sacrifice of the upright is acceptable, its memorial will not be forgotten.

7 Honour the Lord with generosity, do not stint the first-fruits you bring.

8 Add a smiling face to all your gifts, and be cheerful as you dedicate your tithes.

9 Give to the Most High as he has given to you, as generously as your means can afford;

10 for the Lord is a good rewarder, he will reward you seven times over.

11 Do not try to bribe him with presents, he will not accept them, do not put your faith in wrongly motivated sacrifices;

12 for the Lord is a judge who is utterly impartial.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 7-8, 14, 23

5 'Gather to me my faithful, who sealed my covenant by sacrifice.'

6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, 'God himself is judge.

7 'Listen, my people, I am speaking, Israel, I am giving evidence against you, I, God, your God.

8 'It is not with your sacrifices that I find fault, those burnt offerings constantly before me;

14 'Let thanksgiving be your sacrifice to God, fulfil the vows you make to the Most High;

23 Honour to me is a sacrifice of thanksgiving; to the upright I will show God's salvation.'