 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 30th, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday May 30, 2023

Reading 1, Sirach 35:1-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 7-8, 14, 23
Gospel, Mark 10:28-31
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Sirach 35:1-12

1 One who keeps the Law multiplies offerings; one who follows the commandments offers communion sacrifices.

2 Proof of gratitude is an offering of fine flour, almsgiving a sacrifice of praise.

3 To abandon wickedness is what pleases the Lord, to give up wrong-doing is an expiatory sacrifice.

4 Do not appear empty-handed in the Lord's presence; for all these things are due under the commandment.

5 The offering of the upright graces the altar, and its savour rises before the Most High.

6 The sacrifice of the upright is acceptable, its memorial will not be forgotten.

7 Honour the Lord with generosity, do not stint the first-fruits you bring.

8 Add a smiling face to all your gifts, and be cheerful as you dedicate your tithes.

9 Give to the Most High as he has given to you, as generously as your means can afford;

10 for the Lord is a good rewarder, he will reward you seven times over.

11 Do not try to bribe him with presents, he will not accept them, do not put your faith in wrongly motivated sacrifices;

12 for the Lord is a judge who is utterly impartial.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 7-8, 14, 23

5 'Gather to me my faithful, who sealed my covenant by sacrifice.'

6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, 'God himself is judge.

7 'Listen, my people, I am speaking, Israel, I am giving evidence against you, I, God, your God.

8 'It is not with your sacrifices that I find fault, those burnt offerings constantly before me;

14 'Let thanksgiving be your sacrifice to God, fulfil the vows you make to the Most High;

23 Honour to me is a sacrifice of thanksgiving; to the upright I will show God's salvation.'


Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hang

Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hang

Gospel, Mark 10:28-31

28 Peter took this up. 'Look,' he said to him, 'we have left everything and followed you.'

29 Jesus said, 'In truth I tell you, there is no one who has left house, brothers, sisters, mother, father, children or land for my sake and for the sake of the gospel

30 who will not receive a hundred times as much, houses, brothers, sisters, mothers, children and land -- and persecutions too -- now in this present time and, in the world to come, eternal life.

31 Many who are first will be last, and the last, first.'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
May 2023
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031
Saddle up and join Montana Ranch and Cattle today for your Exclusive Offer!

Saddle up and join Montana Ranch and Cattle today for your Exclusive Offer!

More Bible

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Come Holy Spirit! The Whole Church Needs Pentecost

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!