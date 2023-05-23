Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023

Reading 1, Acts 20:17-27 17 From Miletus he sent for the elders of the church of Ephesus. 18 When they arrived he addressed these words to them: 'You know what my way of life has been ever since the first day I set foot among you in Asia, 19 how I have served the Lord in all humility, with all the sorrows and trials that came to me through the plots of the Jews. 20 I have not hesitated to do anything that would be helpful to you; I have preached to you and instructed you both in public and in your homes, 21 urging both Jews and Greeks to turn to God and to believe in our Lord Jesus. 22 'And now you see me on my way to Jerusalem in captivity to the Spirit; I have no idea what will happen to me there, 23 except that the Holy Spirit, in town after town, has made it clear to me that imprisonment and persecution await me. 24 But I do not place any value on my own life, provided that I complete the mission the Lord Jesus gave me -- to bear witness to the good news of God's grace. 25 'I now feel sure that none of you among whom I have gone about proclaiming the kingdom will ever see my face again. 26 And so on this very day I swear that my conscience is clear as far as all of you are concerned, 27 for I have without faltering put before you the whole of God's purpose.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:10-11, 20-21 10 Your family found a home, which you in your generosity provided for the humble. 11 The Lord gave a command, the good news of a countless army. 20 This God of ours is a God who saves; from Lord Yahweh comes escape from death; 21 but God smashes the head of his enemies, the long-haired skull of the prowling criminal.

Gospel, John 17:1-11

1 After saying this, Jesus raised his eyes to heaven and said: Father, the hour has come: glorify your Son so that your Son may glorify you;

2 so that, just as you have given him power over all humanity, he may give eternal life to all those you have entrusted to him.

3 And eternal life is this: to know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent.

4 I have glorified you on earth by finishing the work that you gave me to do.

5 Now, Father, glorify me with that glory I had with you before ever the world existed.

6 I have revealed your name to those whom you took from the world to give me. They were yours and you gave them to me, and they have kept your word.

7 Now at last they have recognised that all you have given me comes from you

8 for I have given them the teaching you gave to me, and they have indeed accepted it and know for certain that I came from you, and have believed that it was you who sent me.

9 It is for them that I pray. I am not praying for the world but for those you have given me, because they belong to you.

10 All I have is yours and all you have is mine, and in them I am glorified.

11 I am no longer in the world, but they are in the world, and I am coming to you. Holy Father, keep those you have given me true to your name, so that they may be one like us.