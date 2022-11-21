We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Monday, November 21st, 2022
Daily Reading for Monday November 21, 2022Reading 1, Revelation 14:1-3, 4-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 21:1-4
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Revelation 14:1-3, 4-5
1 Next in my vision I saw Mount Zion, and standing on it the Lamb who had with him a hundred and forty-four thousand people, all with his name and his Father's name written on their foreheads.
2 I heard a sound coming out of heaven like the sound of the ocean or the roar of thunder; it was like the sound of harpists playing their harps.
3 There before the throne they were singing a new hymn in the presence of the four living creatures and the elders, a hymn that could be learnt only by the hundred and forty-four thousand who had been redeemed from the world.
4 These are the sons who have kept their virginity and not been defiled with women; they follow the Lamb wherever he goes; they, out of all people, have been redeemed to be the first-fruits for God and for the Lamb.
5 No lie was found in their mouths and no fault can be found in them.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there;
2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm.
3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place?
4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive.
5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation.
6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.
Gospel, Luke 21:1-4
1 Looking up, he saw rich people putting their offerings into the treasury;
2 and he noticed a poverty-stricken widow putting in two small coins,
3 and he said, 'I tell you truly, this poor widow has put in more than any of them;
4 for these have all put in money they could spare, but she in her poverty has put in all she had to live on.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
