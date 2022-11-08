Daily Reading for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Reading 1, Titus 2:1-8, 11-14

1 It is for you, then, to preach the behaviour which goes with healthy doctrine.

2 Older men should be reserved, dignified, moderate, sound in faith and love and perseverance.

3 Similarly, older women should behave as befits religious people, with no scandal-mongering and no addiction to wine -- they must be the teachers of right behaviour

4 and show younger women how they should love their husbands and love their children,

5 how they must be sensible and chaste, and how to work in their homes, and be gentle, and obey their husbands, so that the message of God is not disgraced.

6 Similarly, urge younger men to be moderate in everything that they do,

7 and you yourself set an example of good works, by sincerity and earnestness, when you are teaching, and by a message sound and irreproachable

8 so that any opponent will be at a loss, with no accusation to make against us.

11 You see, God's grace has been revealed to save the whole human race;

12 it has taught us that we should give up everything contrary to true religion and all our worldly passions; we must be self-restrained and live upright and religious lives in this present world,

13 waiting in hope for the blessing which will come with the appearing of the glory of our great God and Saviour Christ Jesus.

14 He offered himself for us in order to ransom us from all our faults and to purify a people to be his very own and eager to do good.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 37:3-4, 18, 23, 27, 29

3 Put your trust in Yahweh and do right, make your home in the land and live secure.

4 Make Yahweh your joy and he will give you your heart's desires.

18 The lives of the just are in Yahweh's care, their birthright will endure for ever;

23 Yahweh guides a strong man's steps and keeps them firm; and takes pleasure in him.

27 Turn your back on evil and do good, you will have a home for ever,

29 but the upright shall have the land for their own, there they shall live for ever.