Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
Reading 1, Galatians 1:13-24
13 You have surely heard how I lived in the past, within Judaism, and how there was simply no limit to the way I persecuted the Church of God in my attempts to destroy it;
14 and how, in Judaism, I outstripped most of my Jewish contemporaries in my limitless enthusiasm for the traditions of my ancestors.
15 But when God, who had set me apart from the time when I was in my mother's womb, called me through his grace and chose
16 to reveal his Son in me, so that I should preach him to the gentiles, I was in no hurry to confer with any human being,
17 or to go up to Jerusalem to see those who were already apostles before me. Instead, I went off to Arabia, and later I came back to Damascus.
18 Only after three years did I go up to Jerusalem to meet Cephas. I stayed fifteen days with him
19 but did not set eyes on any of the rest of the apostles, only James, the Lord's brother.
20 I swear before God that what I have written is the truth.
21 After that I went to places in Syria and Cilicia;
22 and was still unknown by sight to the churches of Judaea which are in Christ,
23 they simply kept hearing it said, 'The man once so eager to persecute us is now preaching the faith that he used to try to destroy,'
24 and they gave glory to God for me.
1 [For the choirmaster Of David Psalm] Yahweh, you examine me and know me,
2 you know when I sit, when I rise, you understand my thoughts from afar.
3 You watch when I walk or lie down, you know every detail of my conduct.
13 You created my inmost self, knit me together in my mother's womb.
14 For so many marvels I thank you; a wonder am I, and all your works are wonders. You knew me through and through,
15 my being held no secrets from you, when I was being formed in secret, textured in the depths of the earth.
38 In the course of their journey he came to a village, and a woman named Martha welcomed him into her house.
39 She had a sister called Mary, who sat down at the Lord's feet and listened to him speaking.
40 Now Martha, who was distracted with all the serving, came to him and said, 'Lord, do you not care that my sister is leaving me to do the serving all by myself? Please tell her to help me.'
41 But the Lord answered, 'Martha, Martha,' he said, 'you worry and fret about so many things,
42 and yet few are needed, indeed only one. It is Mary who has chosen the better part, and it is not to be taken from her.'
