Daily Reading for Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:1-9

1 And so, brothers, I was not able to talk to you as spiritual people; I had to talk to you as people still living by your natural inclinations, still infants in Christ;

2 I fed you with milk and not solid food, for you were not yet able to take it -- and even now, you are still not able to,

3 for you are still living by your natural inclinations. As long as there are jealousy and rivalry among you, that surely means that you are still living by your natural inclinations and by merely human principles.

4 While there is one that says, 'I belong to Paul' and another that says, 'I belong to Apollos' are you not being only too human?

5 For what is Apollos and what is Paul? The servants through whom you came to believe, and each has only what the Lord has given him.

6 I did the planting, Apollos did the watering, but God gave growth.

7 In this, neither the planter nor the waterer counts for anything; only God, who gives growth.

8 It is all one who does the planting and who does the watering, and each will have the proper pay for the work that he has done.

9 After all, we do share in God's work; you are God's farm, God's building.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:12-13, 14-15, 20-21

12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.

13 From heaven Yahweh looks down, he sees all the children of Adam,

14 from the place where he sits he watches all who dwell on the earth;

15 he alone moulds their hearts, he understands all they do.

20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield,

21 for in him our heart rejoices, in his holy name we trust.