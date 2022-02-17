Daily Reading for Thursday, February 17th, 2022

Reading 1, James 2:1-9

1 My brothers, do not let class distinction enter into your faith in Jesus Christ, our glorified Lord.

2 Now suppose a man comes into your synagogue, well-dressed and with a gold ring on, and at the same time a poor man comes in, in shabby clothes,

3 and you take notice of the well-dressed man, and say, 'Come this way to the best seats'; then you tell the poor man, 'Stand over there' or 'You can sit on the floor by my foot-rest.'

4 In making this distinction among yourselves have you not used a corrupt standard?

5 Listen, my dear brothers: it was those who were poor according to the world that God chose, to be rich in faith and to be the heirs to the kingdom which he promised to those who love him.

6 You, on the other hand, have dishonoured the poor. Is it not the rich who lord it over you?

7 Are not they the ones who drag you into court, who insult the honourable name which has been pronounced over you?

8 Well, the right thing to do is to keep the supreme Law of scripture: you will love your neighbour as yourself;

9 but as soon as you make class distinctions, you are committing sin and under condemnation for breaking the Law.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice.

3 Proclaim with me the greatness of Yahweh, let us acclaim his name together.

4 I seek Yahweh and he answers me, frees me from all my fears.

5 Fix your gaze on Yahweh and your face will grow bright, you will never hang your head in shame.

6 A pauper calls out and Yahweh hears, saves him from all his troubles.

7 The angel of Yahweh encamps around those who fear him, and rescues them.