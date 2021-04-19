Daily Reading for Monday, April 19th, 2021

Daily Reading for Monday April 19, 2021 Reading 1, Acts 6:8-15

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:23-24, 26-27, 29-30

Gospel, John 6:22-29



Reading 1, Acts 6:8-15 8 Stephen was filled with grace and power and began to work miracles and great signs among the people. 9 Then certain people came forward to debate with Stephen, some from Cyrene and Alexandria who were members of the synagogue called the Synagogue of Freedmen, and others from Cilicia and Asia. 10 They found they could not stand up against him because of his wisdom, and the Spirit that prompted what he said. 11 So they procured some men to say, 'We heard him using blasphemous language against Moses and against God.' 12 Having turned the people against him as well as the elders and scribes, they took Stephen by surprise, and arrested him and brought him before the Sanhedrin. 13 There they put up false witnesses to say, 'This man is always making speeches against this Holy Place and the Law. 14 We have heard him say that Jesus, this Nazarene, is going to destroy this Place and alter the traditions that Moses handed down to us.' 15 The members of the Sanhedrin all looked intently at Stephen, and his face appeared to them like the face of an angel.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:23-24, 26-27, 29-30 23 Though princes sit plotting against me, your servant keeps pondering your will. 24 Your instructions are my delight, your wishes my counsellors. 26 I tell you my ways and you answer me; teach me your wishes. 27 Show me the way of your precepts, that I may reflect on your wonders. 29 Keep me far from the way of deceit, grant me the grace of your Law. 30 I have chosen the way of constancy, I have moulded myself to your judgements.



22 Next day, the crowd that had stayed on the other side saw that only one boat had been there, and that Jesus had not got into the boat with his disciples, but that the disciples had set off by themselves.

23 Other boats, however, had put in from Tiberias, near the place where the bread had been eaten.

24 When the people saw that neither Jesus nor his disciples were there, they got into those boats and crossed to Capernaum to look for Jesus.

25 When they found him on the other side, they said to him, 'Rabbi, when did you come here?'

26 Jesus answered: In all truth I tell you, you are looking for me not because you have seen the signs but because you had all the bread you wanted to eat.

27 Do not work for food that goes bad, but work for food that endures for eternal life, which the Son of man will give you, for on him the Father, God himself, has set his seal.

28 Then they said to him, 'What must we do if we are to carry out God's work?'

29 Jesus gave them this answer, 'This is carrying out God's work: you must believe in the one he has sent.'