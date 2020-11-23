Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFF - Pick any 2 or more
Daily Reading for Monday, November 23rd, 2020
Daily Reading for Monday November 23, 2020Reading 1, Revelation 14:1-3, 4-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 21:1-4
Reading 1, Revelation 14:1-3, 4-5
1 Next in my vision I saw Mount Zion, and standing on it the Lamb who had with him a hundred and forty-four thousand people, all with his name and his Father's name written on their foreheads.
2 I heard a sound coming out of heaven like the sound of the ocean or the roar of thunder; it was like the sound of harpists playing their harps.
3 There before the throne they were singing a new hymn in the presence of the four living creatures and the elders, a hymn that could be learnt only by the hundred and forty-four thousand who had been redeemed from the world.
4 These are the sons who have kept their virginity and not been defiled with women; they follow the Lamb wherever he goes; they, out of all people, have been redeemed to be the first-fruits for God and for the Lamb.
5 No lie was found in their mouths and no fault can be found in them.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there;
2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm.
3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place?
4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive.
5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation.
6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.
Gospel, Luke 21:1-4
1 Looking up, he saw rich people putting their offerings into the treasury;
2 and he noticed a poverty-stricken widow putting in two small coins,
3 and he said, 'I tell you truly, this poor widow has put in more than any of them;
4 for these have all put in money they could spare, but she in her poverty has put in all she had to live on.'
First Confession and Reconciliation with 'Certificate of Completion'This exciting course helps prepare the catechumen for the Sacrament of First Confession and Reconciliation. Students will find the videos easy to understand, with clear, concise, and helpful explanations of important concepts. This course is a Supplement to your parish-based catechetical program.
Enroll in FREE Class Now
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
November 22nd, 2020Reading 1, Ezekiel 34:11-12, 15-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 23:1-2, 2-3, 5, 6
Gospel, Matthew 25:31-46
Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:20-26, 28
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Nicene Creed
- Hail, Holy Queen
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Cecilia
- Bl. Miguel Pro
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Rita
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.