We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, August 24th, 2020
Daily Reading for Monday August 24, 2020Reading 1, Revelation 21:9-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 12-13, 17-18
Gospel, John 1:45-51
Reading 1, Revelation 21:9-14
9 One of the seven angels that had the seven bowls full of the seven final plagues came to speak to me and said, 'Come here and I will show you the bride that the Lamb has married.'
10 In the spirit, he carried me to the top of a very high mountain, and showed me Jerusalem, the holy city, coming down out of heaven from God.
11 It had all the glory of God and glittered like some precious jewel of crystal-clear diamond.
12 Its wall was of a great height and had twelve gates; at each of the twelve gates there was an angel, and over the gates were written the names of the twelve tribes of Israel;
13 on the east there were three gates, on the north three gates, on the south three gates, and on the west three gates.
14 The city walls stood on twelve foundation stones, each one of which bore the name of one of the twelve apostles of the Lamb.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 12-13, 17-18
10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.
11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,
12 making known your mighty deeds to the children of Adam, the glory and majesty of your kingship.
13 Your kingship is a kingship for ever, your reign lasts from age to age. Yahweh is trustworthy in all his words, and upright in all his deeds.
17 Upright in all that he does, Yahweh acts only in faithful love.
18 He is close to all who call upon him, all who call on him from the heart.
Gospel, John 1:45-51
45 Philip found Nathanael and said to him, 'We have found him of whom Moses in the Law and the prophets wrote, Jesus son of Joseph, from Nazareth.'
46 Nathanael said to him, 'From Nazareth? Can anything good come from that place?' Philip replied, 'Come and see.'
47 When Jesus saw Nathanael coming he said of him, 'There, truly, is an Israelite in whom there is no deception.'
48 Nathanael asked, 'How do you know me?' Jesus replied, 'Before Philip came to call you, I saw you under the fig tree.'
49 Nathanael answered, 'Rabbi, you are the Son of God, you are the king of Israel.'
50 Jesus replied, 'You believe that just because I said: I saw you under the fig tree. You are going to see greater things than that.'
51 And then he added, 'In all truth I tell you, you will see heaven open and the angels of God ascending and descending over the Son of man.'
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
August 23rd, 2020Reading 1, Isaiah 22:15, 19-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 6, 8
Gospel, Matthew 16:13-20
Reading 2, Romans 11:33-36
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Gloria
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Santa Misa Resumen de respuestas y textos para participar
- The Angelus
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Philip Benizi
- St. Rose of Lima
- St. Bartholomew
- St. Michael the Archangel
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.