Daily Reading for Thursday, July 30th, 2020
Daily Reading for Thursday July 30, 2020Reading 1, Jeremiah 18:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:1-2, 2-4, 5-6
Gospel, Matthew 13:47-53
Reading 1, Jeremiah 18:1-6
1 The word that came to Jeremiah from Yahweh as follows,
2 'Get up and make your way down to the potter's house, and there I shall tell you what I have to say.'
3 So I went down to the potter's house; and there he was, working at the wheel.
4 But the vessel he was making came out wrong, as may happen with clay when a potter is at work. So he began again and shaped it into another vessel, as he thought fit.
5 Then the word of Yahweh came to me as follows,
6 'House of Israel, can I not do to you what this potter does? Yahweh demands. Yes, like clay in the potter's hand, so you are in mine, House of Israel.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:1-2, 2-4, 5-6
1 Alleluia! Praise Yahweh, my soul!
2 I will praise Yahweh all my life, I will make music to my God as long as I live.
3 Do not put your trust in princes, in any child of Adam, who has no power to save.
4 When his spirit goes forth he returns to the earth, on that very day all his plans come to nothing.
5 How blessed is he who has Jacob's God to help him, his hope is in Yahweh his God,
6 who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that is in them. He keeps faith for ever,
FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now
Gospel, Matthew 13:47-53
47 'Again, the kingdom of Heaven is like a dragnet that is cast in the sea and brings in a haul of all kinds of fish.
48 When it is full, the fishermen bring it ashore; then, sitting down, they collect the good ones in baskets and throw away those that are no use.
49 This is how it will be at the end of time: the angels will appear and separate the wicked from the upright,
50 to throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth.
51 'Have you understood all these?' They said, 'Yes.'
52 And he said to them, 'Well then, every scribe who becomes a disciple of the kingdom of Heaven is like a householder who brings out from his storeroom new things as well as old.'
53 When Jesus had finished these parables he left the district;
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
July 29th, 2020Reading 1, Jeremiah 15:10, 16-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 59:2-3, 4, 10-11, 17, 18
Gospel, John 11:19-27
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFFMix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Free Catholic Educational PDF Downloads and ResourcesPDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Martha
- St. Olaf of Norway
- St. Peter Chrysologus
- St. Benedict the Black
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.