Daily Reading for Saturday, December 21st, 2019

Daily Reading for Saturday December 21, 2019 Reading 1, Song of Songs 2:8-14 Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:2-3, 11-12, 20-21 Gospel, Luke 1:39-45

Reading 1, Song of Songs 2:8-14

8 BELOVED: I hear my love. See how he comes leaping on the mountains, bounding over the hills.

9 My love is like a gazelle, like a young stag. See where he stands behind our wall. He looks in at the window, he peers through the opening.

10 My love lifts up his voice, he says to me, 'Come then, my beloved, my lovely one, come.

11 For see, winter is past, the rains are over and gone.

12 'Flowers are appearing on the earth. The season of glad songs has come, the cooing of the turtledove is heard in our land.

13 The fig tree is forming its first figs and the blossoming vines give out their fragrance. Come then, my beloved, my lovely one, come.

14 'My dove, hiding in the clefts of the rock, in the coverts of the cliff, show me your face, let me hear your voice; for your voice is sweet and your face is lovely.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:2-3, 11-12, 20-21

2 Give thanks to Yahweh on the lyre, play for him on the ten-stringed lyre.

3 Sing to him a new song, make sweet music for your cry of victory.

11 but Yahweh's own plan stands firm for ever, his heart's counsel from age to age.

12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.

20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield,

21 for in him our heart rejoices, in his holy name we trust.

Gospel, Luke 1:39-45

39 Mary set out at that time and went as quickly as she could into the hill country to a town in Judah.

40 She went into Zechariah's house and greeted Elizabeth.

41 Now it happened that as soon as Elizabeth heard Mary's greeting, the child leapt in her womb and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.

42 She gave a loud cry and said, 'Of all women you are the most blessed, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.

43 Why should I be honoured with a visit from the mother of my Lord?

44 Look, the moment your greeting reached my ears, the child in my womb leapt for joy.

45 Yes, blessed is she who believed that the promise made her by the Lord would be fulfilled.'