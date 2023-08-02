Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 2

Prayer of Thanks for People

God of Love,

I thank You for the people in my life

who are easy to love.

I thank You for my family and friends

who understand my actions,

who support me in my decisions,

and whose presence can lift the burden of a thorny day.



Help me with those who are difficult to love.

When they come at me with criticism

and wild expectations,

when they ignore me

or try to bend me to their will,

let me recognize their flaws and their dangers.

But then let me remember your attitude toward them,

and lead me to see them

in the light of Your love.



Amen.