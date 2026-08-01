Because of You, 2.2 Million Students Are Being Formed in the Faith
Because of generous supporters like you, Catholic Online School has already delivered free, faithful Catholic education to over 2.2 million students across 193 countries. In an age of noise and algorithms, you are helping form souls with truth, prayer, Scripture, and Christ.
If everyone who reads this gave just $5 — the cost of a coffee — we could reach even more families and keep this life-changing formation free for all. Be Courageous. Be Catholic. Stand with us today.DONATE TODAY >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 4th, 2026
Daily Reading for Tuesday August 4, 2026Reading 1, Jeremiah 30:1-2, 12-15, 18-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 102:16-18, 19-21, 29, 22-23
Gospel, Matthew 14:22-36
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Jeremiah 30:1-2, 12-15, 18-22
1 The word which came to Jeremiah from Yahweh, as follows,
2 'Yahweh, God of Israel, says this, "Write for yourself in a book all the words I have spoken to you.
12 Yes, Yahweh says this: Your wound is incurable, your injury past healing.
13 There is no one to plead your cause; for an ulcer there are remedies, but for you no cure at all.
14 All your lovers have forgotten you, they look for you no more. Yes, I have struck you as an enemy strikes, with cruel punishment (because of your great guilt and countless sins).
15 Why cry out because of your wound? Your pain is incurable! Because of your great guilt and countless sins, I have treated you like this.
18 Yahweh says this: Look, I shall restore the tents of Jacob and take pity on his dwellings: the town will be rebuilt on its mound, the stronghold where it ought to stand.
19 From them will come thanksgiving and shouts of joy. I shall make them increase, they will not decrease; I shall make them honoured, no more to be humbled.
20 Their sons will be as once they were, their community fixed firmly before me, and I shall punish all their oppressors.
21 Their prince will be one of their own, their ruler come from their own people, and I shall permit him to approach me freely; for who, otherwise, would be so bold as to approach me, Yahweh demands?
22 You will be my people and I shall be your God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 102:16-18, 19-21, 29, 22-23
16 when Yahweh builds Zion anew, he will be seen in his glory;
17 he will turn to hear the prayer of the destitute, and will not treat their prayer with scorn.
18 This shall be put on record for a future generation, and a people yet to be born shall praise God:
19 Yahweh has leaned down from the heights of his sanctuary, has looked down from heaven to earth,
20 to listen to the sighing of the captive, and set free those condemned to death,
21 to proclaim the name of Yahweh in Zion, his praise in Jerusalem;
22 nations will gather together, and kingdoms to worship Yahweh.
23 In my journeying my strength has failed on the way;
Gospel, Matthew 14:22-36
22 And at once he made the disciples get into the boat and go on ahead to the other side while he sent the crowds away.
23 After sending the crowds away he went up into the hills by himself to pray. When evening came, he was there alone,
24 while the boat, by now some furlongs from land, was hard pressed by rough waves, for there was a head-wind.
25 In the fourth watch of the night he came towards them, walking on the sea,
26 and when the disciples saw him walking on the sea they were terrified. 'It is a ghost,' they said, and cried out in fear.
27 But at once Jesus called out to them, saying, 'Courage! It's me! Don't be afraid.'
28 It was Peter who answered. 'Lord,' he said, 'if it is you, tell me to come to you across the water.'
29 Jesus said, 'Come.' Then Peter got out of the boat and started walking towards Jesus across the water,
30 but then noticing the wind, he took fright and began to sink. 'Lord,' he cried, 'save me!'
31 Jesus put out his hand at once and held him. 'You have so little faith,' he said, 'why did you doubt?'
32 And as they got into the boat the wind dropped.
33 The men in the boat bowed down before him and said, 'Truly, you are the Son of God.'
34 Having made the crossing, they came to land at Gennesaret.
35 When the local people recognised him they spread the news through the whole neighbourhood and took all that were sick to him,
36 begging him just to let them touch the fringe of his cloak. And all those who touched it were saved.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
This could change the future of Catholic Online.
Watch Now
Reading for August 3rd, 2026Reading 1, Jeremiah 28:1-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:29, 43, 79, 80, 95, 102
Gospel, Matthew 14:13-21
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Come Grow With Us
Sign up and walk the Catholic journey with millions around the world.
Receive inspiring emails on saints, daily readings, and free faith-building resources—no cost, ever.
This could change the future of Catholic Online.
Watch Now
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Pope Leo XIV Signs New Fundamental Law for Vatican City State
Miracle Baby Recognized by Pope Leo XIV Arrested in Rhode Island Double Shooting Case
Pope Leo XIV’s August Prayer Intentions Calls Catholics to Bring the Gospel to the Heart of the City
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.