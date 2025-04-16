Daily Reading for Wednesday, April 16th, 2025

Reading 1, Isaiah 50:4-9

4 Lord Yahweh has given me a disciple's tongue, for me to know how to give a word of comfort to the weary. Morning by morning he makes my ear alert to listen like a disciple.

5 Lord Yahweh has opened my ear and I have not resisted, I have not turned away.

6 I have offered my back to those who struck me, my cheeks to those who plucked my beard; I have not turned my face away from insult and spitting.

7 Lord Yahweh comes to my help, this is why insult has not touched me, this is why I have set my face like flint and know that I shall not be put to shame.

8 He who grants me saving justice is near! Who will bring a case against me? Let us appear in court together! Who has a case against me? Let him approach me!

9 Look, Lord Yahweh is coming to my help! Who dares condemn me? Look at them, all falling apart like moth-eaten clothes!

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:8-10, 21-22, 31, 33-34

8 I am estranged from my brothers, alienated from my own mother's sons;

9 for I am eaten up with zeal for your house, and insults directed against you fall on me.

10 I mortify myself with fasting, and find myself insulted for it,

21 To eat they gave me poison, to drink, vinegar when I was thirsty.

22 May their own table prove a trap for them, and their abundance a snare;

31 for this will please Yahweh more than an ox, than a bullock horned and hoofed.

33 For God listens to the poor, he has never scorned his captive people.

34 Let heaven and earth and seas, and all that stirs in them, acclaim him!