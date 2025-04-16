Daily Reading for Wednesday, April 16th, 2025
Daily Reading for Wednesday April 16, 2025Reading 1, Isaiah 50:4-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:8-10, 21-22, 31, 33-34
Gospel, Matthew 26:14-25
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 50:4-9
4 Lord Yahweh has given me a disciple's tongue, for me to know how to give a word of comfort to the weary. Morning by morning he makes my ear alert to listen like a disciple.
5 Lord Yahweh has opened my ear and I have not resisted, I have not turned away.
6 I have offered my back to those who struck me, my cheeks to those who plucked my beard; I have not turned my face away from insult and spitting.
7 Lord Yahweh comes to my help, this is why insult has not touched me, this is why I have set my face like flint and know that I shall not be put to shame.
8 He who grants me saving justice is near! Who will bring a case against me? Let us appear in court together! Who has a case against me? Let him approach me!
9 Look, Lord Yahweh is coming to my help! Who dares condemn me? Look at them, all falling apart like moth-eaten clothes!
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:8-10, 21-22, 31, 33-34
8 I am estranged from my brothers, alienated from my own mother's sons;
9 for I am eaten up with zeal for your house, and insults directed against you fall on me.
10 I mortify myself with fasting, and find myself insulted for it,
21 To eat they gave me poison, to drink, vinegar when I was thirsty.
22 May their own table prove a trap for them, and their abundance a snare;
31 for this will please Yahweh more than an ox, than a bullock horned and hoofed.
33 For God listens to the poor, he has never scorned his captive people.
34 Let heaven and earth and seas, and all that stirs in them, acclaim him!
Gospel, Matthew 26:14-25
14 Then one of the Twelve, the man called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests
15 and said, 'What are you prepared to give me if I hand him over to you?' They paid him thirty silver pieces,
16 and from then onwards he began to look for an opportunity to betray him.
17 Now on the first day of Unleavened Bread the disciples came to Jesus to say, 'Where do you want us to make the preparations for you to eat the Passover?'
18 He said, 'Go to a certain man in the city and say to him, "The Master says: My time is near. It is at your house that I am keeping Passover with my disciples." '
19 The disciples did what Jesus told them and prepared the Passover.
20 When evening came he was at table with the Twelve.
21 And while they were eating he said, 'In truth I tell you, one of you is about to betray me.'
22 They were greatly distressed and started asking him in turn, 'Not me, Lord, surely?'
23 He answered, 'Someone who has dipped his hand into the dish with me will betray me.
24 The Son of man is going to his fate, as the scriptures say he will, but alas for that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! Better for that man if he had never been born!'
25 Judas, who was to betray him, asked in his turn, 'Not me, Rabbi, surely?' Jesus answered, 'It is you who say it.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for April 15th, 2025Reading 1, Isaiah 49:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 71:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 15, 17
Gospel, John 13:21-33, 36-38
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Stations of the Cross
- Easter / Lent
- 5 Lenten Prayers
- Ash Wednesday
- Living Lent
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Pray the Rosary
President Trump Issues 2025 Holy Week Message Honoring Christ’s Sacrifice and Resurrection
Pope Francis Greets Pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday
Antoni Gaudí Declared Venerable: ‘God’s Architect’ One Step Closer to Sainthood
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- St. Bernadette: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Prayer for our Family #1: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- St. Paternus: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- A Child's Prayer To Mary: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.