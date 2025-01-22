Daily Reading for Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025

Reading 1, Hebrews 7:1-3, 15-17

1 Melchizedek, king of Salem, a priest of God Most High, came to meet Abraham when he returned from defeating the kings, and blessed him;

2 and Abraham gave him a tenth of everything. By the interpretation of his name, he is, first, 'king of saving justice' and also king of Salem, that is, 'king of peace';

3 he has no father, mother or ancestry, and his life has no beginning or ending; he is like the Son of God. He remains a priest for ever.

15 This becomes even more clearly evident if another priest, of the type of Melchizedek, arises who is a priest

16 not in virtue of a law of physical descent, but in virtue of the power of an indestructible life.

17 For he is attested by the prophecy: You are a priest for ever of the order of Melchizedek.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 110:1, 2, 3, 4

1 [Of David Psalm] Yahweh declared to my Lord, 'Take your seat at my right hand, till I have made your enemies your footstool.'

2 Yahweh will stretch out the sceptre of your power; from Zion you will rule your foes all around you.

3 Royal dignity has been yours from the day of your birth, sacred honour from the womb, from the dawn of your youth.

4 Yahweh has sworn an oath he will never retract, you are a priest for ever of the order of Melchizedek.