We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, September 30th, 2023
Daily Reading for Saturday September 30, 2023Reading 1, Zechariah 2:5-9, 14-15
Responsorial Psalm, Jeremiah 31:10, 11-12, 13
Gospel, Luke 9:43-45
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Zechariah 2:5-9, 14-15
5 Then, raising my eyes, I had a vision. There was a man with a measuring line in his hand.
6 I asked him, 'Where are you going?' He said, 'To measure Jerusalem, to calculate her width and length.'
7 And then, while the angel who was talking to me walked away, another angel came out to meet him.
8 He said to him, 'Run, and tell that young man this, "Jerusalem is to remain unwalled, because of the great number of men and cattle inside.
9 For I -- Yahweh declares -- shall be a wall of fire all round her and I shall be the Glory within her." '
14 Sing, rejoice, daughter of Zion, for now I am coming to live among you -Yahweh declares!
15 And on that day many nations will be converted to Yahweh. Yes, they will become his people, and they will live among you. Then you will know that Yahweh Sabaoth has sent me to you!
Responsorial Psalm, Jeremiah 31:10, 11-12, 13
10 Listen, nations, to the word of Yahweh. On the farthest coasts and islands proclaim it, say, 'He who scattered Israel is gathering him, will guard him as a shepherd guarding his flock.'
11 For Yahweh has ransomed Jacob, rescued him from a hand stronger than his own.
12 They will come, shouting for joy on the heights of Zion, thronging towards Yahweh's lavish gifts, for wheat, new wine and oil, sheep and cattle; they will be like a well-watered garden, they will sorrow no more.
13 The young girl will then take pleasure in the dance, and young men and old alike; I shall change their mourning into gladness, comfort them, give them joy after their troubles;
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Luke 9:43-45
43 and everyone was awestruck by the greatness of God. But while everyone was full of admiration for all he did, he said to his disciples,
44 'For your part, you must have these words constantly in mind: The Son of man is going to be delivered into the power of men.'
45 But they did not understand what he said; it was hidden from them so that they should not see the meaning of it, and they were afraid to ask him about it.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 29th, 2023Reading 1, Revelation 12:7-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 4-5
Gospel, John 1:47-51
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Michael the Archangel
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Sept 29th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
Saints & Angels
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. Raphael
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Gabriel, the Archangel
-
Prayer of the Day for Friday, Sept 29
-
The Nine Choirs of Angels
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, September 30, 2023
- St. Jerome: Saint of the Day for Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Guardian Angel Prayer #2: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 29, 2023
- St. Michael the Archangel: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 29, 2023
- Holy Archangel Who Strengthened Our Lord in His Agony: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 29, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.