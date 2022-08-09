We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
Daily Reading for Tuesday August 9, 2022Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:8-3:4
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:14, 24, 72, 103, 111, 131
Gospel, Matthew 18:1-5, 10, 12-14
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:8-3:4
8 But you, son of man, are to listen to what I say to you; do not be a rebel like that rebellious tribe. Open your mouth and eat what I am about to give you.'
9 When I looked, there was a hand stretch- ing out to me, holding a scroll.
10 He un- rolled it in front of me; it was written on, front and back; on it was written 'Lamentations, dirges and cries of grief '.
1 He then said, 'Son of man, eat what you see; eat this scroll, then go and speak to the House of Israel.'
2 I opened my mouth; he gave me the scroll to eat
3 and then said, 'Son of man, feed on this scroll which I am giving you and eat your fill.' So I ate it, and it tasted sweet as honey.
4 He then said, 'Son of man, go to the House of Israel and tell them what I have said.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:14, 24, 72, 103, 111, 131
14 In the way of your instructions lies my joy, a joy beyond all wealth.
24 Your instructions are my delight, your wishes my counsellors.
72 The Law you have uttered is more precious to me than all the wealth in the world.
103 How pleasant your promise to my palate, sweeter than honey in my mouth!
111 Your instructions are my eternal heritage, they are the joy of my heart.
131 I open wide my mouth, panting eagerly for your commandments.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Gospel, Matthew 18:1-5, 10, 12-14
1 At this time the disciples came to Jesus and said, 'Who is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven?'
2 So he called a little child to him whom he set among them.
3 Then he said, 'In truth I tell you, unless you change and become like little children you will never enter the kingdom of Heaven.
4 And so, the one who makes himself as little as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of Heaven.
5 'Anyone who welcomes one little child like this in my name welcomes me.
10 'See that you never despise any of these little ones, for I tell you that their angels in heaven are continually in the presence of my Father in heaven.
12 'Tell me. Suppose a man has a hundred sheep and one of them strays; will he not leave the ninety-nine on the hillside and go in search of the stray?
13 In truth I tell you, if he finds it, it gives him more joy than do the ninety-nine that did not stray at all.
14 Similarly, it is never the will of your Father in heaven that one of these little ones should be lost.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
More Bible
Reading for August 8th, 2022Reading 1, Ezekiel 1:2-5, 24-28
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 148:1-2, 11-12, 12-14, 14
Gospel, Matthew 17:22-27
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
By the Grace of God, with the help of Montana Ranch and Cattle, Catholic Online School has become one of the fastest-growing, online K-Adult schools in the world. The school now has over 915,000 student enrollments from 193 countries. Click to Save 25% Now >
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
St. Dominic
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, Aug 8th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saint Feast Days in Aug
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Fill your freezer with 'The World's Greatest Beef' at a Special Price with this Promo Code
-
At a parish event, my son couldn't count back change. That's when my eyes were opened...
-
Follow the Example of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
The insanity of possessing nuclear weapons
-
Free BBQ for Healthcare Workers at Montana Ranch and Cattle's Bakersfield location!
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, August 09, 2022
- St. Edith Stein: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 09, 2022
- Prayer for Choosing a State of Life # 2: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, August 09, 2022
- Daily Readings for Monday, August 08, 2022
- St. Dominic: Saint of the Day for Monday, August 08, 2022
- Prayer to Our Lady, Mother of Mercy: Prayer of the Day for Monday, August 08, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.