Daily Reading for Sunday, February 13th, 2022

Daily Reading for Sunday February 13, 2022 Reading 1, Jeremiah 17:5-8

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6

Gospel, Luke 6:17, 20-26

Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:12, 16-20

Printable PDF of Today's Reading Reading 1, Jeremiah 17:5-8Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6Gospel, Luke 6:17, 20-26Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:12, 16-20

Reading 1, Jeremiah 17:5-8 5 Yahweh says this, 'Accursed be anyone who trusts in human beings, who relies on human strength and whose heart turns from Yahweh. 6 Such a person is like scrub in the wastelands: when good comes, it does not affect him since he lives in the parched places of the desert, uninhabited, salt land. 7 'Blessed is anyone who trusts in Yahweh, with Yahweh to rely on. 8 Such a person is like a tree by the waterside that thrusts its roots to the stream: when the heat comes it has nothing to fear, its foliage stays green; untroubled in a year of drought, it never stops bearing fruit.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6 1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics, 2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night. 3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds. 4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind 6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.

Catholic Knowledge Assessment from Catholic Online School

Gospel, Luke 6:17, 20-26

17 He then came down with them and stopped at a piece of level ground where there was a large gathering of his disciples, with a great crowd of people from all parts of Judaea and Jerusalem and the coastal region of Tyre and Sidon

20 Then fixing his eyes on his disciples he said: How blessed are you who are poor: the kingdom of God is yours.

21 Blessed are you who are hungry now: you shall have your fill. Blessed are you who are weeping now: you shall laugh.

22 'Blessed are you when people hate you, drive you out, abuse you, denounce your name as criminal, on account of the Son of man.

23 Rejoice when that day comes and dance for joy, look!-your reward will be great in heaven. This was the way their ancestors treated the prophets.

24 But alas for you who are rich: you are having your consolation now.

25 Alas for you who have plenty to eat now: you shall go hungry. Alas for you who are laughing now: you shall mourn and weep.

26 'Alas for you when everyone speaks well of you! This was the way their ancestors treated the false prophets.

Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:12, 16-20

12 Now if Christ is proclaimed as raised from the dead, how can some of you be saying that there is no resurrection of the dead?

16 For, if the dead are not raised, neither is Christ;

17 and if Christ has not been raised, your faith is pointless and you have not, after all, been released from your sins.

18 In addition, those who have fallen asleep in Christ are utterly lost.

19 If our hope in Christ has been for this life only, we are of all people the most pitiable.

20 In fact, however, Christ has been raised from the dead, as the first-fruits of all who have fallen asleep.

February 2022 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28