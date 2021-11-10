 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

Daily Reading for Wednesday November 10, 2021

Reading 1, Wisdom 6:2-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 82:3-4, 6-7
Gospel, Luke 17:11-19
Reading 1, Wisdom 6:2-11

2 hear this, you who govern great populations, taking pride in your hosts of subject nations!

3 For sovereignty is given to you by the Lord and power by the Most High, who will himself probe your acts and scrutinise your intentions.

4 If therefore, as servants of his kingdom, you have not ruled justly nor observed the law, nor followed the will of God,

5 he will fall on you swiftly and terribly. On the highly placed a ruthless judgement falls;

6 the lowly are pardoned, out of pity, but the mighty will be mightily tormented.

7 For the Lord of all does not cower before anyone, he does not stand in awe of greatness, since he himself has made small and great and provides for all alike;

8 but a searching trial awaits those who wield power.

9 So, monarchs, my words are meant for you, so that you may learn wisdom and not fall into error;

10 for those who in holiness observe holy things will be adjudged holy, and, accepting instruction from them, will find their defence in them.

11 Set your heart, therefore, on what I have to say, listen with a will, and you will be instructed.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 82:3-4, 6-7

3 Let the weak and the orphan have justice, be fair to the wretched and the destitute.

4 'Rescue the weak and the needy, save them from the clutches of the wicked.

6 I had thought, "Are you gods, are all of you sons of the Most High?"

7 No! you will die as human beings do, as one man, princes, you will fall.'


Gospel, Luke 17:11-19

11 Now it happened that on the way to Jerusalem he was travelling in the borderlands of Samaria and Galilee.

12 As he entered one of the villages, ten men suffering from a virulent skin-disease came to meet him. They stood some way off

13 and called to him, 'Jesus! Master! Take pity on us.'

14 When he saw them he said, 'Go and show yourselves to the priests.' Now as they were going away they were cleansed.

15 Finding himself cured, one of them turned back praising God at the top of his voice

16 and threw himself prostrate at the feet of Jesus and thanked him. The man was a Samaritan.

17 This led Jesus to say, 'Were not all ten made clean? The other nine, where are they?

18 It seems that no one has come back to give praise to God, except this foreigner.'

19 And he said to the man, 'Stand up and go on your way. Your faith has saved you.'


