Daily Reading for Sunday, August 1st, 2021

Reading 1, Exodus 16:2-4, 12-15 2 And the whole community of Israelites began complaining about Moses and Aaron in the desert 3 and said to them, 'Why did we not die at Yahweh's hand in Egypt, where we used to sit round the flesh pots and could eat to our heart's content! As it is, you have led us into this desert to starve this entire assembly to death!' 4 Yahweh then said to Moses, 'Look, I shall rain down bread for you from the heavens. Each day the people must go out and collect their ration for the day; I propose to test them in this way to see whether they will follow my law or not. 12 'I have heard the Israelites' complaints. Speak to them as follows, "At twilight you will eat meat, and in the morning you will have bread to your heart's content, and then you will know that I am Yahweh your God." ' 13 That evening, quails flew in and covered the camp, and next morning there was a layer of dew all round the camp. 14 When the layer of dew lifted, there on the surface of the desert was something fine and granular, as fine as hoarfrost on the ground. 15 As soon as the Israelites saw this, they said to one another, 'What is that ?' not knowing what it was. 'That', Moses told them, 'is the food which Yahweh has given you to eat.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 78:3-4, 23-24, 25, 54 3 What we have heard and know, what our ancestors have told us 4 we shall not conceal from their descendants, but will tell to a generation still to come: the praises of Yahweh, his power, the wonderful deeds he has done. 23 Even so he gave orders to the skies above, he opened the sluice-gates of heaven; 24 he rained down manna to feed them, he gave them the wheat of heaven; 25 mere mortals ate the bread of the Mighty, he sent them as much food as they could want. 54 He brought them to his holy land, the hill-country won by his right hand;

24 When the people saw that neither Jesus nor his disciples were there, they got into those boats and crossed to Capernaum to look for Jesus.

25 When they found him on the other side, they said to him, 'Rabbi, when did you come here?'

26 Jesus answered: In all truth I tell you, you are looking for me not because you have seen the signs but because you had all the bread you wanted to eat.

27 Do not work for food that goes bad, but work for food that endures for eternal life, which the Son of man will give you, for on him the Father, God himself, has set his seal.

28 Then they said to him, 'What must we do if we are to carry out God's work?'

29 Jesus gave them this answer, 'This is carrying out God's work: you must believe in the one he has sent.'

30 So they said, 'What sign will you yourself do, the sight of which will make us believe in you? What work will you do?

31 Our fathers ate manna in the desert; as scripture says: He gave them bread from heaven to eat.'

32 Jesus answered them: In all truth I tell you, it was not Moses who gave you the bread from heaven, it is my Father who gives you the bread from heaven, the true bread;

33 for the bread of God is the bread which comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.

34 'Sir,' they said, 'give us that bread always.'

35 Jesus answered them: I am the bread of life. No one who comes to me will ever hunger; no one who believes in me will ever thirst.

Reading 2, Ephesians 4:17, 20-24

17 So this I say to you and attest to you in the Lord, do not go on living the empty-headed life that the gentiles live.

20 Now that is hardly the way you have learnt Christ,

21 unless you failed to hear him properly when you were taught what the truth is in Jesus.

22 You were to put aside your old self, which belongs to your old way of life and is corrupted by following illusory desires.

23 Your mind was to be renewed in spirit

24 so that you could put on the New Man that has been created on God's principles, in the uprightness and holiness of the truth.

