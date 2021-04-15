 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, April 15th, 2021

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, April 15th, 2021 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday April 15, 2021

Reading 1, Acts 5:27-33
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2, 9, 17-18, 19-20
Gospel, John 3:31-36

Reading 1, Acts 5:27-33

27 When they had brought them in to face the Sanhedrin, the high priest demanded an explanation.

28 'We gave you a strong warning', he said, 'not to preach in this name, and what have you done? You have filled Jerusalem with your teaching, and seem determined to fix the guilt for this man's death on us.'

29 In reply Peter and the apostles said, 'Obedience to God comes before obedience to men;

30 it was the God of our ancestors who raised up Jesus, whom you executed by hanging on a tree.

31 By his own right hand God has now raised him up to be leader and Saviour, to give repentance and forgiveness of sins through him to Israel.

32 We are witnesses to this, we and the Holy Spirit whom God has given to those who obey him.'

33 This so infuriated them that they wanted to put them to death.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2, 9, 17-18, 19-20

2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice.

9 Fear Yahweh, you his holy ones; those who fear him lack for nothing.

17 They cry in anguish and Yahweh hears, and rescues them from all their troubles.

18 Yahweh is near to the broken-hearted, he helps those whose spirit is crushed.

19 Though hardships without number beset the upright, Yahweh brings rescue from them all.

20 Yahweh takes care of all their bones, not one of them will be broken.


New Free Catholic PDF's

Gospel, John 3:31-36

31 He who comes from above is above all others; he who is of the earth is earthly himself and speaks in an earthly way. He who comes from heaven

32 bears witness to the things he has seen and heard, but his testimony is not accepted by anybody;

33 though anyone who does accept his testimony is attesting that God is true,

34 since he whom God has sent speaks God's own words, for God gives him the Spirit without reserve.

35 The Father loves the Son and has entrusted everything to his hands.

36 Anyone who believes in the Son has eternal life, but anyone who refuses to believe in the Son will never see life: God's retribution hangs over him.'


April 2021
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930

More Bible

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Pause and Pray: St. Paul-Minneapolis archbishop calls for prayers of justice and peace

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Catholic Online Shopping logo

Buy One Get One 50% OFF - FREE Shipping $60+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!