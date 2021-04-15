Daily Reading for Thursday, April 15th, 2021

Reading 1, Acts 5:27-33

27 When they had brought them in to face the Sanhedrin, the high priest demanded an explanation.

28 'We gave you a strong warning', he said, 'not to preach in this name, and what have you done? You have filled Jerusalem with your teaching, and seem determined to fix the guilt for this man's death on us.'

29 In reply Peter and the apostles said, 'Obedience to God comes before obedience to men;

30 it was the God of our ancestors who raised up Jesus, whom you executed by hanging on a tree.

31 By his own right hand God has now raised him up to be leader and Saviour, to give repentance and forgiveness of sins through him to Israel.

32 We are witnesses to this, we and the Holy Spirit whom God has given to those who obey him.'

33 This so infuriated them that they wanted to put them to death.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2, 9, 17-18, 19-20

2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice.

9 Fear Yahweh, you his holy ones; those who fear him lack for nothing.

17 They cry in anguish and Yahweh hears, and rescues them from all their troubles.

18 Yahweh is near to the broken-hearted, he helps those whose spirit is crushed.

19 Though hardships without number beset the upright, Yahweh brings rescue from them all.

20 Yahweh takes care of all their bones, not one of them will be broken.