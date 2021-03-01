To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Daily Reading for Monday, March 1st, 2021
Daily Reading for Monday March 1, 2021Reading 1, Daniel 9:4-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:8, 9, 11, 13
Gospel, Luke 6:36-38
Reading 1, Daniel 9:4-10
4 I pleaded with Yahweh my God and made this confession: 'O my Lord, God great and to be feared, you keep the covenant and show faithful love towards those who love you and who observe your commandments:
5 we have sinned, we have done wrong, we have acted wickedly, we have betrayed your commandments and rulings and turned away from them.
6 We have not listened to your servants the prophets, who spoke in your name to our kings, our chief men, our ancestors and all people of the country.
7 Saving justice, Lord, is yours; we have only the look of shame we wear today, we, the people of Judah, the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the whole of Israel, near and far away, in every country to which you have dispersed us because of the treachery we have committed against you.
8 To us, our kings, our chief men and our ancestors, belongs the look of shame, O Yahweh, since we have sinned against you.
9 And it is for the Lord our God to have mercy and to pardon, since we have betrayed him,
10 and have not listened to the voice of Yahweh our God nor followed the laws he has given us through his servants the prophets.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:8, 9, 11, 13
8 Do not count against us the guilt of former generations, in your tenderness come quickly to meet us, for we are utterly weakened;
9 help us, God our Saviour, for the glory of your name; Yahweh, wipe away our sins, rescue us for the sake of your name.
11 May the groans of the captive reach you, by your great strength save those who are condemned to death!
13 And we, your people, the flock that you pasture, will thank you for ever, will recite your praises from age to age.
Gospel, Luke 6:36-38
36 'Be compassionate just as your Father is compassionate.
37 Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned; forgive, and you will be forgiven.
38 Give, and there will be gifts for you: a full measure, pressed down, shaken together, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap; because the standard you use will be the standard used for you.'
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
February 28th, 2021Reading 1, Genesis 22:1-2, 9, 10-13, 15-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:10, 15, 16-17, 18-19
Gospel, Mark 9:2-10
Reading 2, Romans 8:31-34
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Act of Contrition
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer)
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Hilary, Pope
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Joseph
- St. Francis of Assisi
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.