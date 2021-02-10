Daily Reading for Wednesday, February 10th, 2021
Daily Reading for Wednesday February 10, 2021Reading 1, Genesis 2:5-9, 15-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 104:1-2, 27-28, 29-30
Gospel, Mark 7:14-23
Reading 1, Genesis 2:5-9, 15-17
5 there was as yet no wild bush on the earth nor had any wild plant yet sprung up, for Yahweh God had not sent rain on the earth, nor was there any man to till the soil.
6 Instead, water flowed out of the ground and watered all the surface of the soil.
7 Yahweh God shaped man from the soil of the ground and blew the breath of life into his nostrils, and man became a living being.
8 Yahweh God planted a garden in Eden, which is in the east, and there he put the man he had fashioned.
9 From the soil, Yahweh God caused to grow every kind of tree, enticing to look at and good to eat, with the tree of life in the middle of the garden, and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.
15 Yahweh God took the man and settled him in the garden of Eden to cultivate and take care of it.
16 Then Yahweh God gave the man this command, 'You are free to eat of all the trees in the garden.
17 But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you are not to eat; for, the day you eat of that, you are doomed to die.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 104:1-2, 27-28, 29-30
1 Bless Yahweh, my soul, Yahweh, my God, how great you are! Clothed in majesty and splendour,
2 wearing the light as a robe! You stretch out the heavens like a tent,
27 They all depend upon you, to feed them when they need it.
28 You provide the food they gather, your open hand gives them their fill.
29 Turn away your face and they panic; take back their breath and they die and revert to dust.
30 Send out your breath and life begins; you renew the face of the earth.
Gospel, Mark 7:14-23
14 He called the people to him again and said, 'Listen to me, all of you, and understand.
15 Nothing that goes into someone from outside can make that person unclean; it is the things that come out of someone that make that person unclean.
16 Anyone who has ears for listening should listen!'
17 When he had gone into the house, away from the crowd, his disciples questioned him about the parable.
18 He said to them, 'Even you -- don't you understand? Can't you see that nothing that goes into someone from outside can make that person unclean,
19 because it goes not into the heart but into the stomach and passes into the sewer?
20 And he went on, 'It is what comes out of someone that makes that person unclean.
21 For it is from within, from the heart, that evil intentions emerge: fornication, theft, murder,
22 adultery, avarice, malice, deceit, indecency, envy, slander, pride, folly.
23 All these evil things come from within and make a person unclean.'
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
February 9th, 2021Reading 1, Genesis 1:20-2:4
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Mark 7:1-13
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Apollonia
- St. Valentine
- St. Josephine Bakhita
- St. Scholastica
Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & morePDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.