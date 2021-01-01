To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this.Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >
Daily Reading for Friday, January 1st, 2021
Daily Reading for Friday January 1, 2021Reading 1, Numbers 6:22-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
Gospel, Luke 2:16-21
Reading 2, Galatians 4:4-7
Reading 1, Numbers 6:22-27
22 Yahweh spoke to Moses and said,
23 'Speak to Aaron and his sons and say: "This is how you must bless the Israelites. You will say:
24 May Yahweh bless you and keep you.
25 May Yahweh let his face shine on you and be gracious to you.
26 May Yahweh show you his face and bring you peace."
27 This is how they must call down my name on the Israelites, and then I shall bless them.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
2 Then the earth will acknowledge your ways, and all nations your power to save.
3 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
5 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
6 The earth has yielded its produce; God, our God has blessed us.
Gospel, Luke 2:16-21
16 So they hurried away and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in the manger.
17 When they saw the child they repeated what they had been told about him,
18 and everyone who heard it was astonished at what the shepherds said to them.
19 As for Mary, she treasured all these things and pondered them in her heart.
20 And the shepherds went back glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, just as they had been told.
21 When the eighth day came and the child was to be circumcised, they gave him the name Jesus, the name the angel had given him before his conception.
Reading 2, Galatians 4:4-7
4 but when the completion of the time came, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born a subject of the Law,
5 to redeem the subjects of the Law, so that we could receive adoption as sons.
6 As you are sons, God has sent into our hearts the Spirit of his Son crying, 'Abba, Father';
7 and so you are no longer a slave, but a son; and if a son, then an heir, by God's own act.
Daily Readings
January 24th, 2021Reading 1, Jonah 3:1-5, 10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Mark 1:14-20
Reading 2, First Corinthians 7:29-31
