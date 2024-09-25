Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 25th, 2024

Reading 1, Proverbs 30:5-9

5 Every word of God is unalloyed, a shield to those who take refuge in him.

6 To his words make no addition, lest he reprove you and account you a liar.

7 Two things I beg of you, do not grudge me them before I die:

8 keep falsehood and lies far from me, give me neither poverty nor riches, grant me only my share of food,

9 for fear that, surrounded by plenty, I should fall away and say, 'Yahweh-who is Yahweh?' or else, in destitution, take to stealing and profane the name of my God.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:29, 72, 89, 101, 104, 163

29 Keep me far from the way of deceit, grant me the grace of your Law.

72 The Law you have uttered is more precious to me than all the wealth in the world.

89 For ever, Yahweh, your word is planted firm in heaven.

101 I restrain my foot from evil paths to keep your word.

104 From your precepts I learn wisdom, so I hate all deceptive ways.

163 Falsehood I hate and detest, my love is for your Law.