Daily Reading for Wednesday, September 4th, 2024
Reading 1, First Corinthians 3:1-9
1 And so, brothers, I was not able to talk to you as spiritual people; I had to talk to you as people still living by your natural inclinations, still infants in Christ;
2 I fed you with milk and not solid food, for you were not yet able to take it -- and even now, you are still not able to,
3 for you are still living by your natural inclinations. As long as there are jealousy and rivalry among you, that surely means that you are still living by your natural inclinations and by merely human principles.
4 While there is one that says, 'I belong to Paul' and another that says, 'I belong to Apollos' are you not being only too human?
5 For what is Apollos and what is Paul? The servants through whom you came to believe, and each has only what the Lord has given him.
6 I did the planting, Apollos did the watering, but God gave growth.
7 In this, neither the planter nor the waterer counts for anything; only God, who gives growth.
8 It is all one who does the planting and who does the watering, and each will have the proper pay for the work that he has done.
9 After all, we do share in God's work; you are God's farm, God's building.
12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.
13 From heaven Yahweh looks down, he sees all the children of Adam,
14 from the place where he sits he watches all who dwell on the earth;
15 he alone moulds their hearts, he understands all they do.
20 We are waiting for Yahweh; he is our help and our shield,
21 for in him our heart rejoices, in his holy name we trust.
38 Leaving the synagogue he went to Simon's house. Now Simon's mother-in-law was in the grip of a high fever and they asked him to do something for her.
39 Standing over her he rebuked the fever and it left her. And she immediately got up and began to serve them.
40 At sunset all those who had friends suffering from diseases of one kind or another brought them to him, and laying his hands on each he cured them.
41 Devils too came out of many people, shouting, 'You are the Son of God.' But he warned them and would not allow them to speak because they knew that he was the Christ.
42 When daylight came he left the house and made his way to a lonely place. The crowds went to look for him, and when they had caught up with him they wanted to prevent him leaving them,
43 but he answered, 'I must proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God to the other towns too, because that is what I was sent to do.'
44 And he continued his proclamation in the synagogues of Judaea.
