Daily Reading for Thursday, May 2nd, 2024
Daily Reading for Thursday May 2, 2024Reading 1, Acts 15:7-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 10
Gospel, John 15:9-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Acts 15:7-21
7 and after a long discussion, Peter stood up and addressed them. 'My brothers,' he said, 'you know perfectly well that in the early days God made his choice among you: the gentiles were to learn the good news from me and so become believers.
8 And God, who can read everyone's heart, showed his approval of them by giving the Holy Spirit to them just as he had to us.
9 God made no distinction between them and us, since he purified their hearts by faith.
10 Why do you put God to the test now by imposing on the disciples the very burden that neither our ancestors nor we ourselves were strong enough to support?
11 But we believe that we are saved in the same way as they are: through the grace of the Lord Jesus.'
12 The entire assembly fell silent, and they listened to Barnabas and Paul describing all the signs and wonders God had worked through them among the gentiles.
13 When they had finished it was James who spoke. 'My brothers,' he said, 'listen to me.
14 Simeon has described how God first arranged to enlist a people for his name out of the gentiles.
15 This is entirely in harmony with the words of the prophets, since the scriptures say:
16 After that I shall return and rebuild the fallen hut of David; I shall make good the gaps in it and restore it.
17 Then the rest of humanity, and of all the nations once called mine, will look for the Lord, says the Lord who made this
18 known so long ago.
19 'My verdict is, then, that instead of making things more difficult for gentiles who turn to God,
20 we should send them a letter telling them merely to abstain from anything polluted by idols, from illicit marriages, from the meat of strangled animals and from blood.
21 For Moses has always had his preachers in every town and is read aloud in the synagogues every Sabbath.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 10
1 Sing a new song to Yahweh! Sing to Yahweh, all the earth!
2 Sing to Yahweh, bless his name! Proclaim his salvation day after day,
3 declare his glory among the nations, his marvels to every people!
10 Say among the nations, 'Yahweh is king.' The world is set firm, it cannot be moved. He will judge the nations with justice.
Gospel, John 15:9-11
9 I have loved you just as the Father has loved me. Remain in my love.
10 If you keep my commandments you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father's commandments and remain in his love.
11 I have told you this so that my own joy may be in you and your joy be complete.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for May 1st, 2024Reading 1, Acts 15:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5
Gospel, John 15:1-8
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Florida Welcomes Volunteer Chaplains to Public Schools
-
10 Fascinating Details About St. Joseph the Worker: Celebrating His Feast Day - May 1
-
St. Joseph the Worker: Model for Men, Young and Old
-
Finding Peace in the Night: 3 Prayers for Restful Sleep
-
Sacrifices of Faith: The Pro-Life Legacies of St. Gianna and Jessica Hanna
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Thursday, May 02, 2024
- St. Athanasius: Saint of the Day for Thursday, May 02, 2024
- The Our Father: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, May 02, 2024
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, May 01, 2024
- St. Marculf: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 01, 2024
- To Saint Peregrine: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.