Daily Reading for Monday, February 14th, 2022

Reading 1, James 1:1-11

1 From James, servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ. Greetings to the twelve tribes of the Dispersion.

2 My brothers, consider it a great joy when trials of many kinds come upon you,

3 for you well know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance, and

4 perseverance must complete its work so that you will become fully developed, complete, not deficient in any way.

5 Any of you who lacks wisdom must ask God, who gives to all generously and without scolding; it will be given.

6 But the prayer must be made with faith, and no trace of doubt, because a person who has doubts is like the waves thrown up in the sea by the buffeting of the wind.

7 That sort of person, in two minds,

8 inconsistent in every activity, must not expect to receive anything from the Lord.

9 It is right that the brother in humble circumstances should glory in being lifted up,

10 and the rich in being brought low. For the rich will last no longer than the wild flower;

11 the scorching sun comes up, and the grass withers, its flower falls, its beauty is lost. It is the same with the rich: in the middle of a busy life, the rich will wither.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:67, 68, 71, 72, 75, 76

67 Before I was punished I used to go astray, but now I keep to your promise.

68 You are generous and act generously, teach me your will.

71 It was good for me that I had to suffer, the better to learn your judgements.

72 The Law you have uttered is more precious to me than all the wealth in the world.

75 I know, Yahweh, that your judgements are upright, and in punishing me you show your constancy.

76 Your faithful love must be my consolation, as you have promised your servant.