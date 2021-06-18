Shop Catholic - Support Catholic - FREE Shipping $60+
Daily Reading for Friday, June 18th, 2021
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 11:18, 21-30
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7
Gospel, Matthew 6:19-23
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 11:18, 21-30
18 So many people boast on merely human grounds that I shall too.
21 I say it to your shame; perhaps we have been too weak. Whatever bold claims anyone makes -- now I am talking as a fool -- I can make them too.
22 Are they Hebrews? So am I. Are they Israelites? So am I. Are they descendants of Abraham? So am I.
23 Are they servants of Christ? I speak in utter folly -- I am too, and more than they are: I have done more work, I have been in prison more, I have been flogged more severely, many times exposed to death.
24 Five times I have been given the thirty-nine lashes by the Jews;
25 three times I have been beaten with sticks; once I was stoned; three times I have been shipwrecked, and once I have been in the open sea for a night and a day;
26 continually travelling, I have been in danger from rivers, in danger from brigands, in danger from my own people and in danger from the gentiles, in danger in the towns and in danger in the open country, in danger at sea and in danger from people masquerading as brothers;
27 I have worked with unsparing energy, for many nights without sleep; I have been hungry and thirsty, and often altogether without food or drink; I have been cold and lacked clothing.
28 And, besides all the external things, there is, day in day out, the pressure on me of my anxiety for all the churches.
29 If anyone weakens, I am weakened as well; and when anyone is made to fall, I burn in agony myself.
30 If I have to boast, I will boast of all the ways in which I am weak.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7
2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice.
3 Proclaim with me the greatness of Yahweh, let us acclaim his name together.
4 I seek Yahweh and he answers me, frees me from all my fears.
5 Fix your gaze on Yahweh and your face will grow bright, you will never hang your head in shame.
6 A pauper calls out and Yahweh hears, saves him from all his troubles.
7 The angel of Yahweh encamps around those who fear him, and rescues them.
Gospel, Matthew 6:19-23
19 'Do not store up treasures for yourselves on earth, where moth and woodworm destroy them and thieves can break in and steal.
20 But store up treasures for yourselves in heaven, where neither moth nor woodworm destroys them and thieves cannot break in and steal.
21 For wherever your treasure is, there will your heart be too.
22 'The lamp of the body is the eye. It follows that if your eye is clear, your whole body will be filled with light.
23 But if your eye is diseased, your whole body will be darkness. If then, the light inside you is darkened, what darkness that will be!
June 17th, 2021
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 11:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 3-4, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 6:7-15
