Daily Reading for Sunday, August 9th, 2020

Daily Reading for Sunday August 9, 2020 Reading 1, First Kings 19:9, 11-13

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9, 10, 11-12, 13-14

Gospel, Matthew 14:22-33

Reading 2, Romans 9:1-5



We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Reading 1, First Kings 19:9, 11-13 9 There he went into a cave and spent the night there. Then the word of Yahweh came to him saying, 'What are you doing here, Elijah?' 11 Then he was told, 'Go out and stand on the mountain before Yahweh.' For at that moment Yahweh was going by. A mighty hurricane split the mountains and shattered the rocks before Yahweh. But Yahweh was not in the hurricane. And after the hurricane, an earthquake. But Yahweh was not in the earthquake. 12 And after the earthquake, fire. But Yahweh was not in the fire. And after the fire, a light murmuring sound. 13 And when Elijah heard this, he covered his face with his cloak and went out and stood at the entrance of the cave. Then a voice came to him, which said, 'What are you doing here, Elijah?'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9, 10, 11-12, 13-14 9 His saving help is near for those who fear him, his glory will dwell in our land. 10 Faithful Love and Loyalty join together, Saving Justice and Peace embrace. 11 Loyalty will spring up from the earth, and Justice will lean down from heaven. 12 Yahweh will himself give prosperity, and our soil will yield its harvest. 13 Justice will walk before him, treading out a path.



Gospel, Matthew 14:22-33

22 And at once he made the disciples get into the boat and go on ahead to the other side while he sent the crowds away.

23 After sending the crowds away he went up into the hills by himself to pray. When evening came, he was there alone,

24 while the boat, by now some furlongs from land, was hard pressed by rough waves, for there was a head-wind.

25 In the fourth watch of the night he came towards them, walking on the sea,

26 and when the disciples saw him walking on the sea they were terrified. 'It is a ghost,' they said, and cried out in fear.

27 But at once Jesus called out to them, saying, 'Courage! It's me! Don't be afraid.'

28 It was Peter who answered. 'Lord,' he said, 'if it is you, tell me to come to you across the water.'

29 Jesus said, 'Come.' Then Peter got out of the boat and started walking towards Jesus across the water,

30 but then noticing the wind, he took fright and began to sink. 'Lord,' he cried, 'save me!'

31 Jesus put out his hand at once and held him. 'You have so little faith,' he said, 'why did you doubt?'

32 And as they got into the boat the wind dropped.

33 The men in the boat bowed down before him and said, 'Truly, you are the Son of God.'

Reading 2, Romans 9:1-5

1 This is the truth and I am speaking in Christ, without pretence, as my conscience testifies for me in the Holy Spirit;

2 there is great sorrow and unremitting agony in my heart:

3 I could pray that I myself might be accursed and cut off from Christ, if this could benefit the brothers who are my own flesh and blood.

4 They are Israelites; it was they who were adopted as children, the glory was theirs and the covenants; to them were given the Law and the worship of God and the promises.

5 To them belong the fathers and out of them, so far as physical descent is concerned, came Christ who is above all, God, blessed for ever. Amen.

August 2020 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31