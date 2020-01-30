Daily Reading for Thursday, January 30th, 2020

Reading 1, Second Samuel 7:18-19, 24-29

18 King David then went in, sat down in Yahweh's presence and said: 'Who am I, Lord Yahweh, and what is my lineage, for you to have led me as far as this?

19 Yet, to you, Lord Yahweh, this seemed too little, and now you extend your promises for your servant's family into the distant future. Such is human destiny, Lord Yahweh.

24 for you constituted your people Israel your own people for ever and you, Yahweh, became their God.

25 'Now, Yahweh God, may the promise which you have made for your servant and for his family stand firm forever as you have said,

26 so that your name will be exalted for ever and people will say, "Israel's God is Yahweh Sabaoth." Your servant David's dynasty will be secure before you,

27 since you, Yahweh Sabaoth, the God of Israel, have disclosed to your servant, "I am going to build you a dynasty." Hence, your servant has ventured to offer this prayer to you.

28 Yes, Lord Yahweh, you are God indeed, your words are true and you have made this generous promise to your servant.

29 What is more, you have deigned to bless your servant's dynasty, so that it may remain for ever before you; for you, Lord Yahweh, have spoken; and may your servant's dynasty be blessed with your blessing for ever.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:1-2, 3-5, 11, 12, 13-14

1 [Song of Ascents] Yahweh, remember David and all the hardships he endured,

2 the oath he swore to Yahweh, his vow to the Mighty One of Jacob:

3 'I will not enter tent or house, will not climb into bed,

4 will not allow myself to sleep, not even to close my eyes,

5 till I have found a place for Yahweh, a dwelling for the Mighty One of Jacob!'

11 Yahweh has sworn to David, and will always remain true to his word, 'I promise that I will set a son of yours upon your throne.

12 If your sons observe my covenant and the instructions I have taught them, their sons too for evermore will occupy your throne.'

13 For Yahweh has chosen Zion, he has desired it as a home.

14 'Here shall I rest for evermore, here shall I make my home as I have wished.