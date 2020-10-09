Saint of the Day for Friday, October 9th, 2020
Sts. Denis, Rusticus, and Eleutherius
The first mention we have of these three martyrs who died around 258 A.D. comes in the sixth century in the writings of Saint Gregory of Tours. Denis (or Dionysius as he is also called) is the ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Francis Borgia
Francis was a young nobleman at the court of the King of Spain. He became a Duke when he was only thirty-three and lived a happy, peaceful life with his wife Eleanor and their eight children. But ... continue reading
