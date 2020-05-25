 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Monday, May 25th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Mary Magdalene de Pazzi

St. Mary Magdalene de Pazzi

It would be easy to concentrate on the mystical experiences God gave this saint, rather than on her life. In fact, it would be difficult to do differently, so overwhelming were those gifts from God. ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Mary Magdalene de Pazzi St. Aldhelm Venerable Bede Bl. David Galvan Bermudez Bl. David Uribe-Velasco St. Dionysius of Milan St. Dunchadh St. Egilhard St. Genistus St. Gerard de Lunel Bl. Jose Isabel Flores Varela St. Julius of Dorostorum St. Leo of Troyes
Bl. Luis Batiz Sainz St. Madeline Sophie Barat St. Manuel Moralez St. Maria Magdalen Dei Pazzi St. Maximus & Victorinus Bl. Miguel de la Mora Bl. Sabas Reyes Salazar St. Salvador Lara Puente St. Urban St. Urban I St. Zenobius St. Zenobius

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Philip Neri

St. Philip Neri

St. Philip Neri was a Christian missionary and founder of the Congregation of the Oratory, a community of Catholic priests and lay brothers. He was born in Florence on July 21, 1515 as one of four ... continue reading

May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Free Catholic PDF's

How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium.

Download Now >

7th Sunday of Easter and the Feast of the Ascension: Join Bishop Strickland for Sunday's Live Mass - 5.24.20

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.