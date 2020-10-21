 Skip to content

Usage more than TRIPLED! We ask you, Humbly, to help.

Young girl learning @ Catholic Online School Enrollment in Catholic Online School has more than TRIPLED these past 12 months. We are the fastest growing online Catholic education platform with over 406,000 Student Enrollments. With schools still closed, Catholic Online School is needed now more than ever. To make sure we can keep going as our costs increase, we need your renewed support!

Give $10 monthly Give $50 today

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, October 21st, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Hilarion

St. Hilarion

Abbot and disciple of St. Anthony the Great, companion of St. Hesychius. He was born in Tabatha, Palestine, and was educated in Alexandria, Egypt. He stayed with St. Anthony in the desert there ... continue reading

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

More Saints of the Day

St. Hilarion St. Agatho St. Astericus St. Berthold St. Cilinia St. Condedus St. Dasius St. Gaspar St. Gebizo Bl. Giuseppe "Pino" Puglis St. Hugh of Ambronay
St. John of Bridlington Bl. Josephine Leroux St. Laura of Saint Catherine of Siena St. Maichus St. Maurontus Bl. Nicolas Barre St. Tuda St. Ursula St. Viator St. Wendolinus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Pope John Paul II

St. Pope John Paul II

Karol J. Wojtyla, known as John Paul II since his October 1978 election to the papacy, was born in Wadowice, a small city 50 kilometres from Cracow, on May 18, 1920. He was the second of two sons ... continue reading

October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
Catholic Online Shopping logo

Catholic Online Shopping | World's Catholic Store

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

MIRACLE: The miraculous healing that led to Carlo Acutis' beatification

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

15% OFF Sterling Silver Sale

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!