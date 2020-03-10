Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 10th, 2020

Born in 1579, John Ogilvie belonged to Scottish nobility. Raised a Calvinist, he was educated on the continent. Exposed to the religious controversies of his day and impressed with the faith of the ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Constantine was king of Cornwall. Unreliable tradition has him married to the daughter of the king of Brittany who on her death ceded his throne to his son and became a monk at St. Mochuda monastery ... continue reading