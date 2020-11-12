 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, November 12th, 2020

Image of St. Josaphat of Polotsk

St. Josaphat of Polotsk

Josaphat, an Eastern Rite bishop, is held up as a martyr to church unity because he died trying to bring part of the Orthodox Church into union with Rome. In 1054, a formal split called a schism ... continue reading

St. Josaphat of Polotsk St. Anastasius XIX St. Astericus St. Benedict and Companions St. Cadwallader St. Cummian Fada St. Emilian Cucullatus St. Evodius Bl. Gregory Lakota
St. Livinus St. Machar St. Namphasius St. Nilus the Elder St. Paternus St. Patiens St. Renatus St. Rufus of Avignon St. Ymar

Image of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini was born as Maria Francesca Cabrini on July 15, 1850 in Sant' Angelo Lodigiano, Lombardy, Italy. She was born two months premature and the youngest of thirteen children. ... continue reading

November 2020
December 2020
