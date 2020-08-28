We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saint of the Day for Friday, August 28th, 2020
St. Augustine of Hippo
St. Augustine of Hippo is the patron of brewers because of his conversion from a former life of loose living, which included parties, entertainment, and worldly ambitions. His complete turnaround and ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Sabina
St. Sabina's feast day is August 29th. We know St. Sabina only through legend, and there is some question as to it's trustworthiness. Even the century in which she lived is unknown. Supposedly Sabina ... continue reading
More Saints
St. Philomena
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Hail, Holy Queen
- The Apostles' Creed
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Infant Jesus of Prague Novena Prayer
- Daily Prayer to Guardian Angel
FREE Catholic Online School
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.