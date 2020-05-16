 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 16th, 2020

Image of St. Simon Stock

St. Simon Stock

Although little is known about Simon Stock's early life, legend has it that the name Stock, meaning "tree trunk," derives from the fact that, beginning at age twelve, he lived as a hermit ... continue reading

Image of St. Paschal Baylon

St. Paschal Baylon

Franciscan lay brother and mystic. Born to a peasant family at Torre Hermosa, in Aragon, on Whitsunday, he was christened Pascua in honor of the feast. According to accounts of his early life, ... continue reading

May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

