Saint of the Day for Monday, May 4th, 2020

Image of St. Florian

St. Florian

The St. Florian commemorated in the Roman Martyrology on May 4th, was an officer of the Roman army, who occupied a high administrative post in Noricum, now part of Austria, and who suffered death for ... continue reading

Image of St. Hilary of Arles

St. Hilary of Arles

Bishop of Arles, France, and friend and relative of St. Honoratus. He was born to a noble family in Lorraine and was successful, although he gave up his secular career to join St. Honoratus at Lerins ... continue reading

