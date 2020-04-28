We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, April 28th, 2020
St. Peter Chanel
In St. Peter Chanel, Priest and Martyr (Feast day - April 28) The protomartyr of the South Seas, St. Peter Chanel was born in 1803 at Clet in the diocese of Belley, France. His intelligence and ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Catherine of Siena
St. Catherine of Siena was born during the outbreak of the plague in Siena, Italy on March 25, 1347. She was the 25th child born to her mother, although half of her brothers and sisters did not ... continue reading
More Saints
New Saints canonized by Pope Francis
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
- Trending Prayers:
- The Apostles' Creed
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.