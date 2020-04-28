 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, April 28th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Peter Chanel

St. Peter Chanel

In St. Peter Chanel, Priest and Martyr (Feast day - April 28) The protomartyr of the South Seas, St. Peter Chanel was born in 1803 at Clet in the diocese of Belley, France. His intelligence and ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Peter Chanel St. Aphrodisius St. Artemius St. Cronan of Roscrea St. Cronan of Roscrea St. Gianna Beretta Molla St. John Baptist Thanh St. Louis de Montfort St. Louis Mary Grignion St. Luchesio
St. Mark of Galilee St. Pamphilus St. Patrick of Prusa St. Peter Hieu St. Pollio St. Theodora St. Theodora & Didymus St. Valeria of Milan St. Valerie St. Vitalis

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Catherine of Siena

St. Catherine of Siena

St. Catherine of Siena was born during the outbreak of the plague in Siena, Italy on March 25, 1347. She was the 25th child born to her mother, although half of her brothers and sisters did not ... continue reading

April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930
May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Your parish may reopen soon, but it won't be the same

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.