5 Ways to show your spouse Biblical love this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and you want to show your spouse the love hasn't faded - but how?

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - It's easy, almost too easy, to run out and buy a cheap card with some general love poem inside a red envelope promising lovey-dovey emotions.

You can buy chocolates at any pharmacy or gas station and flowers at any grocery store - so why not try something a little more inspired this year?

The Bible is full of inspiration to show love for your spouse. There is noway to reveal your true feelings but here are five amazing ideas sure to leave your lover's heart fluttering:

Give a Little More

Okay, we already said simple gifts are cliché but giving a little more doesn't necessarily mean more physical gifts.

Romans 2:4 says God's kindness leads us to repentance, meaning kindness leads us closer to the Lord.

Kindness also leads us closer to one another.

Does your spouse struggle with day-to-day errands and chores? Are the kids driving your spouse crazy? Pitch in a little more this Valentine's day and show your husband or wife that you take their feelings into consideration.

Show them you know they struggle and you're grateful for their daily attempts. This is definitely something you can offer your spouse more often than just Valentine's Day.

It can be something small, like throwing your laundry in the basket, which your spouse has been bugging you about since you got married! Or doing extra chores without being asked.

These little gifts don't go unnoticed and will guarantee your spouse feels the love.

Hug and Kiss Each Other

Psalm 85:10 reads, "Steadfast love and faithfulness meet; righteousness and peace kiss each other."

Now the Scripture's meaning of "kiss" isn't exactly what we're going for here but it's definitely related. When we love our spouse and remain faithful, we create a bond of righteousness and pace for our relationship.

What better way to show that special connection than by closing the gaps and showing our passions for each other? Especially if you have children or are busy with work, school, Church or community events. When was the last time you hugged your spouse just because you love them? What about a kiss beyond a simple "hello" or "goodbye" peck?

This Valentine's day, take a few minutes to show your love with a sincere and passionate embrace. God gave us a spouse to love and to "hold" so get out there and hold 'em!

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >

Never forget to love.

Sometimes years of marriage separate people from each other. Children, jobs and outside circumstances come between people and suddenly instead of standing together against the world, a man and wife stand on opposite sides of a chasm.

1 Corinthians 11:11 tells us men and women are not to be independent of one another.

So how do you bridge the gap?

One simple way is to avoid a pointless argument by agreeing with your spouse. Maybe she says she wants to go out for burgers but you want Chinese food. Rather than fight for your way, give this time and tell her you'll go for Chinese next time.

Maybe he wants to watch an action movie but you've been waiting to watch a comedy. Talk about it and say you're willing to watch one if he watches the other with you later.

Compromise is a huge part of teamwork. If everyone got their way, no one would be on the same side. The next time you and your spouse encounter a decision to be made, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, try working together constructively.

Consider the pros and cons of one decision versus another. Talk about what you like and don't like about it. Then listen to what your spouse has to say. Too often we walk into a conversation knowing what we want and don't even listen to what our spouse has to say. Consider their feelings and considerations as well, then make a decision together.

Say the Words

How often do you tell your spouse you love them? How often do you say, "I love you" and actually mean it, as opposed to throwing it at the end of your phone calls?

Romans 12:9 tells us love is to be genuine. We must hate all that is evil and hold tightly to that which is good.

Genuine love is shared through words and actions, so say the words! "I love you!" Pull your spouse into an intimate embrace and say the three little words the secular world has taken for granted for years.

Put real emotions behind the words, look your spouse in the eyes, and honestly tell them how you feel.

No matter what sort of day your spouse has had, hearing they are loved is deeply meaningful and can make all the difference.

Give Yourself Joyfully

One of the greatest gifts God bestowed upon married couples is the gift of sex. Many have perverted this beautiful gift from the Lord but remember, 1 Corinthians 7:4, which says neither husband nor wife has authority over their own bodies, but must yield them to their spouse.

Physical affection is a pristine gift from the Lord to his children. Share this gift with your spouse and show them your love in the most ancient way possible.

Remember, God tells us to love one another. Love is such a great part of life that the Lord gave his only Son to offer the ultimate sacrifice - all for love.

Thank you for reading our list.

Check out our other lists on:

Top 10 2016 articles,

New Year prayers,

How to handle the day after Christmas,

10 Heroes,

How to keep Christ in Christmas,

St. Nicholas facts,

Top 2016 songs,

12 Advent prayers,

How to spread the love,

How you're sabotaging your marriage and how to change,

How to stay at peace during Election Day,

Horror stories in the Bible,

Important scriptures for your spouse,

Scriptures for ultimate marriage blessings,

How kids remind us to love ,

Goals all Catholics should have,

Christian Olympians,

Catholicism in Hollywood,

Healthy snacks for summer,

Amazing Biblical fathers,

Angel facts straight from the Bible,

Mothers from the Bible,

Bible Verses for Mom,

Things Catholics should NEVER do in their marriage,

Hilarious dog memes,

Inspirational Bible verses when life is falling apart,

Thought-provoking Easter quotes,

How to combat the 7 deadly sins,

3 beautiful Holy Islands you MUST visit soon,

How people celebrate St. Patrick's Day around the world!,

5 faith-based movies to watch

10 important things to consider during Lent,

The top 10 places Christians are persecuted,

Classic movies every Catholic teen should watch,

5 New Year's resolutions all Catholics should aspire to,

Christmas Trees Around the World,

sex,

lifting your spirits,

dealing with anger,

love,

common misquotes,

how to give,

healing and

10 very interesting facts about the Catholic Church you probably didn't know.

---





Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK