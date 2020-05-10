 Skip to content

Top 12 Bible Verses for Mom

The Bible is full of references for moms and about moms

The dictionary definition of a mother reads, "Mother: noun. A woman in relation to a child or children to whom she has given birth." However, a mom is so much more than the person who has given birth to the child.

By Abigail James
5/10/2020

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Your mom is the one person in the world who will forever care for you and love you in a way that no one else can. Sure, sometimes mom can be a bit tough and you may doubt her love even exists, but don't burden yourself with such thoughts because that love is most certainly still there.

It is important to show your mom how much you appreciate her - not just on Mother's Day, but every day.

Mothers play a pivotal role throughout the Bible. Without Mary, Mother of God we would have no Jesus; there would have been no one to accept us as we are and die for our sins.


Mother and daughter


Here are 12 powerful Bible verses for moms and about moms:

"Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable-if anything is excellent or praiseworthy-think about such things." Philippians 4:8

"For where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge. Your people shall be my people, and your God my God." Ruth 1:16-17

Mother and son


"Near the cross of Jesus stood his mother. When Jesus saw his mother there, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to his mother, 'Dear woman, here is your son,' and to the disciple, 'Here is your mother.' From that time on, this disciple took her into his home." John 19:25-27

"He gives the barren woman a home, making her the joyous mother of children. Praise the Lord!" Psalm 113:9

"Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it." Proverbs 22:6

Mother and daughter


"As one whom his mother comforts, so I will comfort you." Isaiah 66:13

"Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her." Proverbs 31:2

"Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the LORD your God is giving you." Exodus 20:12

mother, son and husband


"So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13

"I can do all things through him who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13

"Encourage ... older women as mothers." 1 Timothy 5:1-2

Older mother and daughter


"And Mary said: "My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant. From now on all generations will call me blessed." Luke 1:46-48

---


