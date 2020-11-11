 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, November 11th, 2020

Image of St. Martin of Tours

St. Martin of Tours

Saint Martin of Tours was born in in Savaria, Pannonia in either the year 316 or 336 AD. That region is what is today the nation of Hungary. His father was a tribune, which is a high-ranking officer ... continue reading

St. Martin of Tours St. Aba Mina St. Athenodorus St. Bartholomew of Rossano St. Bertuin St. Columba the Virgin St. Cynfran Bl. Kamen Vitchev
St. Mennas St. Menas St. Mercurius St. Rhediw St. Theodore St. Theodore of Studites St. Veranus

Image of St. Josaphat of Polotsk

St. Josaphat of Polotsk

Josaphat, an Eastern Rite bishop, is held up as a martyr to church unity because he died trying to bring part of the Orthodox Church into union with Rome. In 1054, a formal split called a schism ... continue reading

