Saint of the Day for Saturday, August 22nd, 2020

Image of St. Andrew the Scot

St. Andrew the Scot

Archdeacon and companion of St. Donatus. Andrew and his sister, St. Bridget the Younger, were born in Ireland of noble parents.They were educated by St. Donatus, and when Donatus went on a pilgrimage ... continue reading

St. Andrew the Scot St. Andrew of Ireland St. Antoninus St. Arnulf of Eynesbury St. Athanasius St. Ethelgitha St. Fabrician and Philibert St. Gunifort
St. Hippolytus of Porto St. John Kemble St. Martial St. Maurus & Companions Bl. Richard Kirkman St. Sigfrid Bl. William Lacey

Image of St. Philip Benizi

St. Philip Benizi

Servite cardinal and preacher. Born in Florence, Italy, to a noble family, he was educated in Paris and Padua where he earned a doctorate in medicine and philosophy. He practiced medicine for some ... continue reading

