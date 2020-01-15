 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 15th, 2020

Image of St. Paul the Hermit

St. Paul the Hermit

Also known as Paul the First Hermit and Paul of Thebes, an Egyptian hermit and friend of St. Jerome. Born in Lower The baid, Egypt, he was left an orphan at about the age of fifteen and hid during ... continue reading

St. Paul the Hermit St. Arnold Jansen St. Beauch (Bagug) St. Blaithmaic St. Bonitus St. Ceolwulf of Northumbria St. Emebert St. Ephysius St. Eugyppius Bl. Frances de Capillas St. Francisco Fernandez de Capillas St. Francis Ferdinand de Capillas St. Ita
St. John Calabytes St. Liewellyn & Gwrnerth St. Lleudadd St. Macarius the Great St. Malard St. Maura & Britta St. Maximus of Nola St. Nina Bl. Peter of Castelnau St. Sawl St. Secundina St. Tarsicia St. Teath

Image of St. Fursey

St. Fursey

Irish monastic founder, the brother of Sts. Foillan and Ulan, praised by St. Bede. Fursey was born on the island of Inisguia en Lough Carri, Ire­land, as a noble. He founded Rathmat Abbey, now ... continue reading

