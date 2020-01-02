Saint of the Day for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

St. Basil the Great was born at Caesarea of Cappadocia in 330. He was one of ten children of St. Basil the Elder and St. Emmelia. Several of his brothers and sisters are honored among the saints. He ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Genevieve was a fair and courageous peasant girl who was born around 422 in Nanterre, France, to a man named Severus and a woman named Gerontia. When Genevieve was only seven-years-old, St. ... continue reading