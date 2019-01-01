 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 1st, 2019

Image of Mary the Blessed Virgin

Mary the Blessed Virgin

Mary, also known as St. Mary the Virgin, the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saint Mary, Mary Mother of God or the Virgin Mary is believed by many to be the greatest of all Christian saints. The Virgin Mother ... continue reading

Image of St. Basil the Great

St. Basil the Great

St. Basil the Great was born at Caesarea of Cappadocia in 330. He was one of ten children of St. Basil the Elder and St. Emmelia. Several of his brothers and sisters are honored among the saints. He ... continue reading

