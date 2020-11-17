We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, November 17th, 2020
St. Elizabeth of Hungary
St. Elizabeth of Hungary, also known as St. Elizabeth of Thuringia, was born in Hungary on July 7, 1207 to the Hungarian King Andrew II and Gertrude of Merania.
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, Virgin (Feast day - November 18) Born in Grenoble, France, in 1769, Rose joined the Society of the Sacred Heart. In 1818, when she was forty-nine years old, Rose was
St. Faustina Kowalska
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Thanksgiving Prayer
- Hail, Holy Queen
- The Apostles' Creed
