Saint of the Day for Friday, September 25th, 2020

Image of St. Finbar

St. Finbar

He was the son of an artisan and a lady of the Irish royal court. Born in Connaught, Ireland, and baptized Lochan, he was educated at Kilmacahil, Kilkenny, where the monks named him Fionnbharr (white ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Finbar St. Abadir St. Albert of Jerusalem St. Anacharius Bl. Augustine Ota St. Austindus St. Cadoc St. Caian St. Ceolfrid St. Cleophas St. Egelred St. Ermenfridus St. Euphrosyne of Alexandria St. Firminus of Amiens St. Fymbert
St. Herculafilis Bl. Herman the Cripple St. Lupus of Lyons St. Macarius of Fayum Bl. Mancius Shisisoiemon Bl. Mark Criado St. Mewrog St. Paphnutius St. Paul and Tatta St. Philotheus of Pemdje St. Sergius of Radonezh St. Sergius of Radonezh St. Theodore of Chotep St. Vincent Strambi

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Sts. Cosmas & Damian

Sts. Cosmas & Damian

Sts. Cosmas and Damian were brothers, born in Arabia, who had become eminent for their skill in the science of medicine. Being Christians, they were filled with the spirit of charity and never took ... continue reading

