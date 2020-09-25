Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!
Saint of the Day for Friday, September 25th, 2020
St. Finbar
He was the son of an artisan and a lady of the Irish royal court. Born in Connaught, Ireland, and baptized Lochan, he was educated at Kilmacahil, Kilkenny, where the monks named him Fionnbharr (white ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
Sts. Cosmas & Damian
Sts. Cosmas and Damian were brothers, born in Arabia, who had become eminent for their skill in the science of medicine. Being Christians, they were filled with the spirit of charity and never took ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
